Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise, AGT Tie; Fantasy Island Rises Ahead of Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise this Tuesday drew 3 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, ticking up in the demo to tie NBC’s America’s Got Talent for the nightly demo win. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates

Leading out of that, Ultimate Surfer (1.3 mil/0.3) also ticked up week-to-week.

NBC’s AGT (7.2 mil/0.9, predict Wednesday night’s winner) added some eyeballs and was steady in the demo week-to-week, utterly dominating Tuesday in total audience.

Over on Fox, LEGO Masters (1.4 mil/0.4) was steady with its Season 2 finale, while Fantasy Island (1.2 mil/0.3) ticked up in the demo ahead of this Sunday’s season finale.

Pending adjustment due to sportsing preemptions, Stargirl (810K/0.1, read recap) and Supergirl (650K/0.1) are both currently in in audience/steady in the demo.

