Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Uncovers the Truth About Her Crush in Sneak Peek

Is there a love doctor in the house? Episode 2 of the Disney+ series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. finds its titular doc turning the microscope on herself in order to answer a very important question — and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of her big investigation.

With Steph as the sole attendee of her impromptu symposium, Lahela announces that she’s “applying the scientific method to the query: Does Walter like me?”

Anyone who caught last week’s premiere probably assumes that the smiley surfer is totally digging her — especially after that momentous first kiss — but we trust Lahela’s researching skills. We’re also a little afraid of Steph after seeing how easily she… well, you’d better just watch the clip and see for yourself.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — whose sole connection to Doogie Howser, M.D. is that Lahela gets her nickname because of her similarities to Neil Patrick Harris’ character — stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Lahela, Emma Meisel as Steph, Matthew Sato as Kai, Wes Tian as Brian Patrick, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as Dr. Zeller, Mapuana Makia as Dr. Nakayama, Kathleen Rose Perkins as Dr. Hannon and Jason Scott Lee as Benny.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Wednesday’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you enjoying Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.?