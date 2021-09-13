Trevor Noah Reveals 'New' Daily Show: Weigh In on Late-Night Series' Revamp

RELATED STORIES 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' Sets September Premiere Date at Apple TV+

The Daily Social Distancing Show is no more.

After a three-month hiatus, Trevor Noah ushered in a new era of The Daily Show on Monday, now filmed at ViacomCBS’ Times Square headquarters. Per Comedy Central, the “new” Daily Show “drops the Social Distancing moniker while holding onto the intimacy and creative elements that drove the success of the Emmy-nominated hit during the pandemic,” when Noah hosted the series from his apartment.

“I know it looks different than when we left,” Noah acknowledged at the top of the show. “You see, I would have kept doing the show from my apartment, but then I started to have problems with the wifi, and I decided that building an entirely new studio was easier than calling Spectrum.”

The new studio includes “state-of-the-art production capabilities,” we’re told — though it looked significantly less “state-of-the-art” than The Daily Show‘s previous facility in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen district (#BareBones).

Also of note: Noah has followed through on his promise to ditch the traditional suit and tie in favor of a more relaxed look.

There was still no audience present for Noah’s first proper show back — and no indication that the audience would ever return. After a laid back conversation with veteran correspondent Roy Wood Jr., on everything from COVID variants to Kanye West’s “Donda,” Noah held a virtual Q&A with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

One thing that hasn’t changed: Noah ended the show with a “Moment of Zen,” a segment that was introduced when The Daily Show first began in 1996, with host Craig Kilborn.

