The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Set for 3-Month Hiatus, to Return in September With 'New Look and Feel'

RELATED STORIES Conan's Farewell Lineup Revealed: Who Will Be His Very Last Guest?

Conan's Farewell Lineup Revealed: Who Will Be His Very Last Guest? Watch Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Star-Studded 'Broadway's Back' Performance

Comedy Central’s World News Headquarters are due for a massive upgrade. The cable network announced Tuesday that The Daily Show With Trevor Noah is set to take an unprecedented three-month hiatus following Thursday’s episode, and will return Monday, Sept. 13 with “a brand new look and feel.”

Noah hinted at major changes during a recent For Your Emmy Consideration conversation with late-night legend Arsenio Hall.

“As for going back to the studio, I have a few surprises as to what that will look like,” he said. “People always say, ‘When are you going back?’ I’m never going back, I’m only moving forward.”

As for whether he’ll ditch his trademark hoodies and return to more formal attire, Noah answered, “I don’t know if I’ll ever go back to the suits and the leather shoes. If I do, I do. If I don’t, I don’t — but I will no longer think this is something I have to do.”

Noah made few cosmetic changes to The Daily Show set when he took over for Jon Stewart in 2015. His last in-studio show aired March 12, 2020, and featured a tuneful tribute to his last in-person audience of the #BeforeTimes (see below).

The Daily Show went on to become the first late-night series to go fully remote during the early days of the pandemic, when it returned to air on March 23 of last year. The show was rebranded as The Daily Social Distancing Show and produced nearly 200 episodes from Noah’s New York City apartment.

Per Comedy Central, the series will “continue to produce exclusive brand content across its digital, social and podcast platforms,” in the lead up to its return.

Are you looking forward to The Daily Show‘s impending makeover? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.