All American Season 4 Trailer Hints at [Spoiler]'s Fate — and It's Not Good

If you were already worried about a certain All American character’s fate after that third season finale, the just-released trailer for Season 4 isn’t going to bring you any relief.

We’re talking, of course, about Coop (played by Bre-Z), whose life remains in jeopardy after being shot by Mo. We’re all anxious to find out if she’s OK, something the minute-long trailer takes every possible opportunity to exploit — complete with ominous shots of Spencer speaking to someone in a cemetery.

“There’s no way Coop would let you set aside your dreams,” Patience tells Spencer at one point. “She ain’t here to say it, so I’m going to say it for her.” (Oh, come on!)

Also conspicuously M.I.A. from the new trailer is Layla, who was last seen hitting the road with her presumed-friend Carrie, totally unaware that she might be plotting to end both of their lives. For what it’s worth, the trailer does include one very quick shot of Carrie crying, which only complicates the mystery.

The CW drama returns for its fourth season on Monday, Oct. 25 at 8/7c. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Do you think Coop is really dead?