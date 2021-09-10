Dynasty Sneak Peek: It's Fallon vs. Amanda in Liz Gillies' Directorial Debut

RELATED STORIES The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: Elite 8 Round Begins With Supernatural vs. Legends of Tomorrow -- Vote!

Arguments tend to get pretty heated at Carrington Manor, but this is the first time anyone has whipped out a literal blowtorch. Then again, this is Fallon we’re talking about.

Liz Gillies makes her directorial debut with Friday’s episode of Dynasty (The CW, 9/8c), and TVLine has an exclusive first look at Fallon’s first official spat with new sister Amanda. It’s a rite of passage in this family, really.

Of course, there’s one person who doesn’t support Fallon in her quest to destroy Amanda. Fallon barely remembers him, but his name is Liam, and he’s been feeling a little neglected as of late.

Elsewhere in the hour, “Blake continues on his quest for the Senate and turns to someone very unexpected for help, Cristal gets a surprise visit with life-changing results, Jeff and Dominique can’t see eye-to-eye, and Kirby continues on her healing journey — which results in quite the surprise,” according to the official logline.

Played by British actress Eliza Bennett, the newest Carrington made her debut last month in an episode appropriately titled “The British Are Coming.” The CW has already confirmed that Bennett will be a series regular when Dynasty returns for its fifth season in 2022.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Fallon and Amanda go at it like, well, Carringtons. Then drop a comment below with your thoughts on the show’s newest addition.