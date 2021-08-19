Dynasty Finds Its Amanda Carrington: Sweet/Vicious' Eliza Bennett Cast as Alexis' Daughter in Season 4 (and 5!)

Few things stay buried for long on Dynasty, be they diamonds, corpses or secret half-children. Enter Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington.

Bennett, best known as one half of MTV’s gone-too-soon Sweet/Vicious, is joining the cast of The CW’s reboot as Alexis’ estranged daughter, TVLine has learned. Though Bennett has yet to make her Season 4 debut, we have confirmed that she’s already set to return for Season 5 as a series regular.

“The long-lost Carrington relative, born and raised in Europe, [Amanda] arrives on the Carrington doorstep holding a treasure trove of secrets from their past… and hers,” according to the character’s official description. “Amanda is smart, confident, and can hold her own against any Carrington who comes at her. By day she’s a savvy lawyer, but by night she’s a bit of a party girl. Ashe has no problem stirring up trouble in a family full of troublemakers.”

Amanda’s existence was revealed earlier this season when Alexis (played by Elaine Hendrix) and Dominique were trapped in a mine-shaft collapse. Fearing they would never make it out alive, the frenemies — OK, full-on enemies — revealed their darkest secrets, Alexis’ being the love child she had with her yoga instructor.

The character was played by Catherine Oxenberg (then briefly by Karen Cellini) on the original Dynasty. And if Amanda’s storyline in the reboot is anything like it was then, well… let’s just say we probably haven’t heard the last of the Moldavians.

New episodes of Dynasty air Fridays at 9/8c on The CW. Your thoughts on Amanda’s arrival? The show’s fourth season in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.