TV Ratings: Big Brother Dominates Wednesday, MasterChef Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dipping week-to-week yet still dominating Wednesday in the demo. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates!

Leading out of that, House Calls With Dr. Phil (1.7 mil/0.2) and 48 Hours (2 mil/0.2) were steady.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.7 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week and delivered the night’s biggest audience. Family Game Fight (2.2 mil/0.4) was also steady.

Elsewhere:

FOX | A two-hour, nerve wracking MasterChef (2.4 mil/0.6) ticked up from last week to tie for No, 2 in the demo.

THE CW | Riverdale (420K/0.1, read recap) added some viewers, while In the Dark (360K/0.1) dropped a few.

ABC | A 20/20 special on the Women of 9/11 averaged 3.1 mil/0.5.

