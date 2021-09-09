The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: Supergirl vs. Smallville, One Tree Hill vs. Originals Closes Out Sweet 16 Round!

RELATED STORIES CW's Best Show: Arrow vs. The 100, Dixie vs. Gossip Girl

CW's Best Show: Arrow vs. The 100, Dixie vs. Gossip Girl CW Fall Premiere Dates!

We foresee torn loyalties within the House of El as The CW’s Best Show Ever bracket tournament closes out its Sweet 16 round.

The Sweet 16 round of TVLine’s tournament — which is being conducted in honor of the network’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18 — comes to an end with this next set of match-ups, which pit Kryptonian against Kryptonian (Smallville vs. Supergirl) and vampiric kin against romantically challenged bros (The Originals vs. One Tree Hill).

In this tournament’s opening round, Smallville crushed Reaper like coal into a diamond, Supergirl survived a close one with Legacies, The Originals took a big bite out of Nancy Drew and her crew, and One Tree Hill dunked on poor Lux.

What does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge.

Now, onto the latest voting! Which of the above shows win this round for you? Cast your votes in our polls below (results are hidden; polls close after 24 hours) to determine the last two shows to enter the Elite 8, then hit the Comments section to explain your choices!

VOTE FOR SUPERGIRL VS. SMALLVILLE

VOTE FOR ONE TREE HILL VS. THE ORIGINALS