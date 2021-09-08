Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Wrap-Up Christmas Movie Officially a Go at Roku

Santa is bringing Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fans an extra special gift this holiday season: Roku has officially ordered a feature-length wrap-up movie for the cancelled NBC musical dramedy, TVLine has learned.

Titled Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the project begins production this month in Vancouver, with Jane Levy (aka Zoey), Skylar Astin (Max), Alex Newell (Mo), John Clarence Stewart (Simon), Andrew Leeds (David), Alice Lee (Emily), Michael Thomas Grant (Leif), Kapil Talwalkar (Tobin), Mary Steenburgen (Maggie), Peter Gallagher (Mitch) and Bernadette Peters (Deb) all reprising their roles.

The film will debut for free exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S. this holiday season, as well as on Roku in Canada and the UK. Additionally, all 25 episodes of the series will be available to stream for free on the service in the U.S. later this fall. As we previously reported, we hear if the pic performs well, Roku could potentially order additional episodes.

“I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again,” creator Austin Winsberg, who will write the movie, said in a statement. “I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere.”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming, added. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”

As for what Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas has in store for its characters, Roku’s description only offers that “the film picks up where Season 2 left off, continuing Zoey’s journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between.” (If you need a refresher on how Season 2 wrapped up, check out our finale post mortem Q&A with Winsberg.)

