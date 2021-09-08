Good Trouble Renewed for Season 4

Freeform will continue to stir up Good Trouble: The cable network has renewed the Fosters spinoff for Season 4, TVLine has learned.

The news was announced following Wednesday night’s 90-minute Season 3B finale, which found Callie questioning her decision to work for a defense attorney, while also nursing a broken heart after Gael broke up with her to focus on being a father. (But things might be rekindling between her and Jamie?) Meanwhile, Mariana teamed up with the Fight Club girls to take down a rival beauty app that had stolen their pitch; Davia made up her mind about Dennis vs. Matt (but stopped short of clueing viewers in on her choice); Malika got a new job and an unexpected visit from her ex Isaac; and Alice rejected Sumi’s declaration of love.

In Season 4, “we might have some new characters,” showrunner Joanna Johnson tells TVLine. “We’re going to have a lot of love stories. We’re going to be following the pregnancy and where that leads Gael and Isabella. Malika’s going to be involved in this brand-new work world, which is going to be really interesting, the politics of city government… And we’re going to see Mariana and the Fight Club girls trying to launch their app [after] their IP has been stolen, and what’s going to happen with that.”

“You’re going to see more of everything that I hope that everyone loves about the show and more of the community, more of our characters hanging out together at the Coterie, and finding that comfort that we all find in community, because the world is so hard,” Johnson continues. “There’s a lot of that in [the next] season, this theme of, ‘Hey, we’re better together, and there’s comfort in our community, and let’s turn to each other to make this life a little less hard.'” (For even more scoop on what’s coming up, check out our finale post mortem Q&A with Johnson.)

