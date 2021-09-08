First Wives Club Renewed for Season 3

The First Wives Club will still be holding meetings on BET+: The streamer has renewed the dramedy for a third season, our sister site Deadline reports. In fact, a writers’ room has already opened to work on Season 3.

Loosely based on the 1996 film starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler, First Wives Club stars Jill Scott (Black Lightning) as Hazel, Ryan Michelle Bathé (All Rise) as Ari and Michelle Buteau (Bless the Harts) as Bree, three New York City women who bond after their marriages fall apart “and who find strength in their sisterhood — and of course a little revenge,” per the official description. It was originally developed at TV Land and later moved to Paramount Network before finally landing at BET+, debuting in September 2019.

Season 2 of First Wives Club premiered this July, with all 10 episodes debuting at once, binge-style. In the Season 2 finale, Hazel got engaged to her Jamaican boyfriend Nigel (Mikhail Keize), Ari rekindled things with her long-distance husband David (Mark Tallman) and Bree declined a romantic invitation from her new boss (Gary Dourdan) to stick with husband Gary (RonReaco Lee).

Series creator Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) hinted that “in a Season 3, there are so many options on the table for directions to go in” during a chat last month with TVLine. “There will definitely be new love interests showing up and more surprise cameos.”

Are you excited to spend more time with Hazel, Ari and Bree? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in the comments below.