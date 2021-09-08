The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: Vampire Diaries vs. Superman & Lois, iZombie vs. The Flash in Sweet 16 Round

RELATED STORIES The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: Sweet 16 Round Begins!

Vampires, zombies and speedsters, oh my!

The Sweet 16 round of TVLine’s tournament to crown The CW’s Best Show Ever — in honor of the network’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18 — is well underway, with our next set of match-ups representing the supernatural and the superheroic. This time, The Vampire Diaries faces off against Superman & Lois, while iZombie is matched up against The Flash.

In the tournament’s opening round, The Vampire Diaries achieved teen-drama supremacy over 90210, while Superman & Lois trounced fellow DC Comics series Stargirl. iZombie won handily over UPN-turned-CW sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, and The Flash ran circles around network newbie Walker.

What does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge.

Now, it’s time to weigh in! Which of the above shows win this round for you? Cast your votes in our polls below (results are hidden; polls close after 24 hours) to determine who advances to the Elite Eight, then hit the comments to back up your choices!

