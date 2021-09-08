×
The CW's Best Show Ever

The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: Vampire Diaries vs. Superman & Lois, iZombie vs. The Flash in Sweet 16 Round

CW Best Show Ever
Photo Illustration by TVLine

Vampires, zombies and speedsters, oh my!

The Sweet 16 round of TVLine’s tournament to crown The CW’s Best Show Ever — in honor of the network’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18 — is well underway, with our next set of match-ups representing the supernatural and the superheroic. This time, The Vampire Diaries faces off against Superman & Lois, while iZombie is matched up against The Flash.

In the tournament’s opening round, The Vampire Diaries achieved teen-drama supremacy over 90210, while Superman & Lois trounced fellow DC Comics series StargirliZombie won handily over UPN-turned-CW sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, and The Flash ran circles around network newbie Walker.

What does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge.

Best CW Show

Now, it’s time to weigh in! Which of the above shows win this round for you? Cast your votes in our polls below (results are hidden; polls close after 24 hours) to determine who advances to the Elite Eight, then hit the comments to back up your choices!

VOTE FOR VAMPIRE DIARIES VS. SUPERMAN & LOIS

VOTE FOR IZOMBIE VS. THE FLASH

