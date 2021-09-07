The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament Polls: Nancy Drew vs. The Originals! And One Tree Hill vs. Life Unexpected!

RELATED STORIES CW Tournament: Legacies vs. Supergirl! Smallville vs. Reaper!

Which final two CW shows should move forward into the oh-so-Sweet 16?

In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s tournament to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues with the final two battles in the round of 32. Next up, the Nancy Drew Crew faces off against The Originals, while One Tree Hill is matched up against Life Unexpected. Which two will be the last to qualify for the Sweet 16 round?

What does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge. (Seedings were based on our initial vote-in poll and in turn arranged college basketball bracket-style.)

In case you need a refresher on today’s competitors: Nancy Drew (2019-present) follows the titular teen (played by Kennedy McMann) as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Speaking of the supernatural, The Originals revolved around Mikaelson siblings/vampires Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Rebekah (Claire Holt) as they struggled to reclaim the city they helped build.

One Tree Hill (2003-12), which aired two thirds of its run on The CW, followed half-brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty), the women in their lives, and basketball. Life Unexpected (2010-11), meanwhile, starred Britt Robertson as Lux, a teen who after spending her childhood in foster care set out to meet her biological parents (played by Kristoffer Polaha and Shiri Appleby).

Which shows win this round for you? Cast your votes in our polls below (results are hidden; polls close after 24 hours) to determine who advances to the Sweet 16, then hit the comments to back up your choices!

VOTE FOR NANCY DREW VS. THE ORIGINALS

VOTE FOR ONE TREE HILL VS. LIFE UNEXPECTED