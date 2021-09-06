The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament Polls: All American vs. Hart of Dixie! Gossip Girl vs. The Secret Circle!

RELATED STORIES The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: Arrow vs. Ringer! The 100 vs. Crazy Ex!

Four more CW shows have entered the fight for network glory — three series from The CW’s past and one from its present, to be exact.

In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s tournament to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues with more battles in the round of 32. Next up: All American faces off against Hart of Dixie, while Gossip Girl is matched up against The Secret Circle.

But what does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge. (Seedings were based on our initial vote-in poll and in turn arranged college basketball bracket-style.)

In case you need a refresher on today’s competitors: All American (2018-present) follows Daniel Ezra’s Spencer James, a high school football star who finds himself torn between two communities when he’s recruited to play the sport at a more affluent school. Hart of Dixie (2011-15), meanwhile, starred Rachel Bilson as Dr. Zoe Hart, whose New York-based career aspirations fell apart… only for Zoe to unexpectedly inherit half of a medical practice located in Bluebell, Alabama.

Teen drama Gossip Girl (2007-12) — which has since been rebooted at HBO Max — centered on a group of wealthy, privileged teenagers living in New York City’s Upper East Side, whose scandalous personal lives were chronicled by the titular anonymous blogger. And one-season fantasy drama The Secret Circle (2011-12) starred Britt Robertson as teenager Cassie Blake, who, upon moving to the town of Chance Harbor after her mother’s death, learned she and five others were witches. (Note: When you’re done voting in these two matches, be sure to weigh in on today’s other set of pairings: Arrow vs. Ringer and The 100 vs. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.)

But which shows win this round for you? Cast your votes in our polls below (results are hidden; polls close after 24 hours) to determine who advances to the Sweet 16, then hit the comments to back up your choices!

