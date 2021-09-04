Law & Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

One of Law & Order: SVU‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves for Fall (and Beyond!)

Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.”

Hyder and Barnes’ exits were announced Friday; both of their characters — detective Kat Tamin and deputy chief Christian Garland, respectively — will be be written out in the upcoming Season 23 premiere.

Hyder expressed gratitude to the “SVUniverse,” while adding,”To anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat’s being or mission, please know that you will always have representation in me.”

The duo joined SVU in Season 21 on a recurring basis before being upped to series regulars for Season 22.

SVU — now the longest-running live-action primetime series of all time — is set to return for Season 23 with a two-hour premiere airing Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c on NBC, followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Season 2 premiere at 10 pm. (Click here to check out all of NBC’s fall premiere dates.)

Are you sad to see Hyder and Barnes go? Let us know your thoughts in the Comments.