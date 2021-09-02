The Wheel of Time Trailer: Women With Powers Protect the World in Amazon Adaptation — Plus, Get Premiere Date

The Wheel of Time turns in the first, action-packed teaser trailer for Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the best-selling book series, which was released on Thursday. Wheel of Time Photos

It was also announced that the (already-renewed) series‘ first three episodes (of eight total) will premiere Friday, Nov. 19, with new episodes available each Friday thereafter — leading up to the season finale on Dec. 24.

Based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (played by Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful, all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The sprawling cast also includes Sophie Okonedo (Flack) as the legendary Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche; Kae Alexander (Krypton) as Min Farshaw; Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Liandrin Guirale; Peter Franzen (Vikings) as Stepin; Clare Perkins (EastEnders) as Kerene Nagashi; Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as al’Lan Mandragoran; Madeleine Madden (Picnic at Hanging Rock) as Egwene Al’Vere; Marcus Rutherford (Bulletproof) as Perrin Aybara; Barney Harris (Clique) as Mat Cauthon; Zoe Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve; and Josha Stradowski (High Flyers) as Rand Al’Thor.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for the small screen by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Darren Lemke (Shazam!), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also serve as executive producers.

Briesewitz also directed the first two episodes, and Pike has a producer credit on the Amazon Studios/Sony Pictures Television co-production.

