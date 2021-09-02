Ms. Pat Show Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES The Ms. Pat Show Finale Recap: Tough Choices — Plus, Grade Season 1

Ms. Pat is coming back. Streamer BET+ announced Thursday that the familial comedy The Ms. Pat Show has been renewed for a Season 2.

Based on Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ memoir and stand-up comedy routine, The Ms. Pat Show spotlights Ms. Pat as a working comedian, wife and mom as she and her family adjust to life after moving from a predominately Black Atlanta to a mostly white town in Indiana.

Ms. Pat also helps her four very individualistic kids the best way she can while staying connected with her husband Terry (played by City on a Hill‘s J. Bernard Calloway) and looking out for her younger and wilder sister Denise (Tami Roman). (The Hollywood Reporter first broke the show’s renewal news.)

Empire co-creator Lee Daniels is one of the executive producers behind The Ms. Pat Show, which also touts Brian Grazer and Ron Howard as EPs. Jordan E. Cooper, who worked with Daniels on Fox’s now-defunct music industry drama Star, created the sitcom.

“I heard y’all was looking for Season 2, so here we go,” Williams said in a statement. “I can’t wait for you to see what Jordan and I do this time! And I can’t thank Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard enough for supporting this project.”

As viewers know, Season 1 ended on a dramatic note, with Ms. Pat and Denise getting into a huge argument after Janelle (Briyana Guadalupe) accidentally consumed a pot brownie Denise left lying on the counter. Fans, meanwhile, must’ve liked what they saw, because without releasing specific numbers, BET+ said The Ms. Pat Show is currently its No. 1 comedy, breaking records in viewing and audience engagement since debuting last month.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Ms. Pat Show’s renewal.