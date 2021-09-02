Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 2

Reservation Dogs has made an excellent first impression at FX on Hulu, which has renewed the comedy series just five episodes into its freshman run, TVLine has learned.

Season 2 is expected to launch in 2022, while the first season continues with Episode 6 on Monday, Sept. 6. In that installment, appropriately titled “Hunting,” Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Leon (Jon Proudstar) go… hunting.

Last month’s series premiere averaged a TVLine reader grade of “A-“; the Season 1 finale will drop on Monday, Sept. 20.

“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”

Co-created by Harjo and Waititi — who also executive-produce the show — Reservation Dogs follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. In addition to Alexis and Proudstar, the cast includes D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear, Devery Jacobs as Elora and Lane Factor as Cheese, while every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous.

