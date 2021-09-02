Brooklyn Nine-Nine Recap: Big Changes for Holt and Amy Ahead of Series Finale

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s penultimate episode featured a touching vow renewal, followed by the promise of seismic change in the lives of Jake, Amy and Capt. Holt.

After Holt and Kevin reunited in the rain, getting the full Nancy Meyers treatment as they kissed and made up, the NBC comedy jumped ahead several months, to after Jake’s suspension had ended. Holt and Kevin were set to renew their vows, and Holt had decided to retire from the NYPD in order to fully commit himself to his marriage. But Jake wasn’t ready for Holt to turn in his badge — not before they worked one last cool case together.

That case came in the form of a last-minute undercover op to intercept O’Sullivan’s laptop from his man cave. The union head had fudged the COMPstat numbers to tank Holt and Amy’s NYPD reform proposal, and Jake and Holt needed to get their hands on O’Sullivan’s laptop in order to correct the numbers before the proposal was presented to top brass — all on the afternoon of the vow renewal. It was a multi-pronged mission that hit several snags along the way: Amy nearly blew Terry’s cover as a Billy Joel roadie when he met with O’Sullivan, after Terry let slip to Amy that Holt was planning to retire; Jake and Holt found themselves locked in O’Sullivan’s basement, after Ma realized that Jake and Holt weren’t actually gas-company employees; and Rosa’s determination to prove her dominance over Cheddar led the corgi to cause a scene and reveal to Kevin that Holt and entire squad had been deceiving him. But it was Kevin who ultimately saved the day, posing alongside Rosa as a uniformed officer in order to retrieve Holt and Jake from O’Sullivan’s basement, so Ma wouldn’t suspect a thing.

Outside the O’Sullivan home, Holt revealed to Kevin that he planned to retire — and Kevin was against it. He never wanted Holt to give up his career, and putting their relationship first didn’t mean he couldn’t have anything else in his life. It just meant prioritizing Kevin over stupid, little stuff, which this reform program was certainly not. Kevin only wished that Holt had told him sooner, so he could’ve helped from the start. But before Holt hightailed it to One Police Plaza to hand in the corrected COMPstat numbers, the captain insisted that he and Kevin exchange their vows as planned, which they read aloud before the entire squad.

Two weeks later, Holt held a briefing to announce to the Nine-Nine that the commissioner had approved his and Amy’s police reform program and would be implementing it citywide. What’s more, the commissioner had appointed Holt deputy commissioner of police reform. Not wanting work to consume his life, Holt asked Amy if she’d like to be his No. 2. With it came a well-deserved promotion to chief… and cue Santiago’s signature, celebratory dork dance! Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Photos

The final scene saw Jake and Amy at home, discussing Amy’s big promotion and how it would make it difficult for her to be an equal parent to Mac. Jake looked into his partner’s eyes and assured her they’d figure it out, signaling that he’d take more responsibilities on at home — but will this undertaking ultimately prove to be too much and convince Jake to resign from the NYPD, as many a fan has predicted he might do by series’ end? We’ll find out when Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s one-hour series finale airs Thursday, Sept. 16.

What are your hopes for B99‘s series ender? Hit the comments with your wish lists (as well as any thoughts on Thursday’s double header).