Ratings: Fantasy Island and Ultimate Surfer Eye Lows, AGT Leads Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fantasy Island this Tuesday drew 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, marking its lowest numbers in four outings. Opening Fox’s night, LEGO Masters (1.4 mil/0.4) dipped to match its demo low. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates!

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (7 mil/0.7) dipped in the demo week-to-week yet still topped Tuesday in that measure, while easily delivering the night’s biggest audience. College Bowl (2.5 mil/0.3) hit a demo low.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Stargirl (680K/0.1, read recap) and Supergirl (570K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.6 mil/0.6) slipped to season lows, while The Ultimate Surfer (1.2 mil/0.2) posted its lowest numbers in four outings.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.