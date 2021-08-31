RELATED STORIES The Game: Brittany Daniel, Pooch Hall Back for Revival — Who's Missing?

The Game is back on, and now we know exactly when new episodes will arrive.

Paramount+ announced Tuesday that its revival of the football dramedy is set to premiere on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The streamer also revealed two new recruits for the series: Madam Secretary’s Tim Daly will play Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, a self-made billionaire and the owner of the Las Vegas Fury football team, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Toby Sandeman will take on the role of Garret Evans, the top football player in the league.

Also, Walker’s Coby Bell, who played the comically frugal ex-footballer Jason Pitts in the original series, will make a special appearance in the 10-episode revival. He joins Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall, who were previously announced to make guest appearances as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis.

No word yet on whether Jason’s ex-wife Chardonnay (played by Brandy, who is set to star in ABC’s new fall drama Queens) will make a cameo, or if Melanie Barnett-Davis (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) will return alongside her husband Derwin.

Set in Las Vegas, The Game revival will be a “modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” according to the official synopsis. “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez were previously confirmed to reprise their roles as Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, respectively.

Additional cast include Chicago Fire’s Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, Jason and Kelly’s now grown-up daughter; Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; and Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) as Brittany’s best friend Raquel Navarro.

The Game, which is a spinoff of Girlfriends, ran for three seasons on The CW before moving to BET for another six, ending in 2015. The new show is executive-produced by original series creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (American Soul), Salim Akil (Black Lightning), Kelsey Grammer (who produced the original series as well as Girlfriends) and Tom Russo (black-ish).