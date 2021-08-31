Power Book III Adds Queen Sugar's Omar Dorsey, Greenleaf's LeToya Luckett and Others to Season 2 Cast

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has added some familiar faces to its cast for Season 2.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Starz prequel spinoff has added Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar), Grammy winner LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton) and Paulina Singer (NOS4A2), all in recurring roles.

Dorsey will play Cartier “Duns” Fareed, a charismatic businessman who is looking to expand into less crowded markets like D.C. and Baltimore — and even into other types of business, like music and art.

Luckett, whose TV credits also include Treme and Single Ladies, will play Kenya, Jukebox’s (Hailey Kilgore) mom and Marvin’s (London Brown) ex. Kenya left the family when Jukebox was very young, tried to make it in L.A. as a singer, but now is settled in Harlem, where church is a big part of her life. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Big Casting Moves

Lastly, Brown has been cast as Renée Timmons, Marvin’s anger management therapist, while Singer will play Zisa, an up-and-coming singer looking to make a name for herself with Lou and Crown’s label.

The returning cast for Season 2, which was ordered in mid-July, includes Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Omar Epps, Malcolm Mays, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Quincy Brown and Antonio Ortiz.

