TVLine Items: The View Guest Hosts, Jesse Williams' Hulu Pilot and More

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam Season 4 Poster Declares 'Love Heals'... for 'Sharpwin'?

New Amsterdam Season 4 Poster Declares 'Love Heals'... for 'Sharpwin'? Manifest Saved: More Episodes, Bigger Budget Gave Netflix Edge Over NBC in Landing Season 4 (Report)

Auditions for Meghan McCain‘s spot on The View begin next week.

Before naming a full-time replacement, the ABC daytime talk show will fill McCain’s vacated chair with a parade of guest hosts — starting with former Utah congresswoman Mia Love (during premiere week starting Tuesday, Sept. 7).

Additional guest co-hosts appearing in the coming months include Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, Carly Fiorina, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Alyssa Farah, Cameran Eubanks and Gretchen Carlson.

Past co-hosts will also stop by to rejoin the panel during the talker’s 25th anniversary season, starting with Star Jones on Sept. 10.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jesse Williams will star opposite Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodríguez in Hulu’s one-hour drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming, Deadline reports. The Grey’s Anatomy alum will play a Matteo, an opinionated Brooklynite who would probably “come across as a know it all if, in fact, he wasn’t so genuinely curious about everything.” Based on Xochitl Gonzalez’s novel, the pilot follows Nuyorican siblings from Brooklyn who are “reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.”

* Project Runway will return to Bravo for Season 19 on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c.

* Katy Mixon (American Housewife) and Judy Greer (Married) have joined Renee Zellweger in The Thing About Pam, NBC’s limited series based on a real-life murder from 2011, Deadline reports. Mixon will play murder victim Betsy Faria, while Greer will play former Lincoln Country prosecutor Leah Askey, who tried Faria’s husband Russ for her murder — twice.

* As revealed by new key art for Mayor of Kingstown, Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) is among the cast of the upcoming Paramount+ series from Yellowstone‘s Tyler Sheridan. Per Deadline, Chandler is playing the older brother of Jeremy Renner’s central character, Mike McLusky.

* Cara Buono (Stranger Things) and Kai Lennox (Unbelievable) have joined Hulu’s adaptation of The Girl From Plainville, Deadline reports, playing the parents of Elle Fanning’s title character.