CSI: Vegas: The Crime Lab Feels the Heat in Sequel Series' Official Trailer

A few CSI originals are once again reporting for duty, and this time, they’re joining some new blood.

The latest trailer for this fall’s CSI: Vegas dropped Sunday, and in the upcoming sequel series (which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10/9c on CBS), the reputation of the team’s work is on the line. “Every case, every defendant that was put away with evidence from our lab has been called into question,” says Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) in the clip. Has a series of mistakes been discovered, and has the lab been party to criminal malfeasance? Those are the questions that will unravel when the new team assembles to tackle some fresh cases.

Along with the return of Fox, we catch a glimpse of another returning vet from CSI proper, William Petersen’s Gil. As new lab head Maxine Roby (Barry‘s Paula Newsome) persuades the former investigators to return to the field, she’s more than ready to “follow the evidence” and uncover the truth. (Watch the full trailer above.)

CSI: Vegas “opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began,” the official CBS synopsis tells us. “Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

As previously reported, the series will pick up six years after the OG series’ 2015 finale, surrounding Gil and Sara with a new crop of Sin City-based CSIs played by Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights, Kingdom), Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth), Mandeep Dhillon (After Life) and Jamie McShane (SEAL Team). In addition to the aforementioned returnees, Paul Guilfoyle, who played homicide detective captain Jim Brass on the original series, is set to reprise his role.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the official CSI: Vegas trailer