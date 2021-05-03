CSI: Another Original Cast Member Returning for CBS Revival

The number of OG CSI cast members returning for CBS’ forthcoming revival has ticked up to four. CSI Revival Cast: Your 10 Most Wanted

Paul Guilfoyle, who played homicide detective captain Jim Brass on the original series, will reprise his role in the sequel series CSI: Vegas, TVLine has confirmed. He joins fellow franchise vets William Petersen (Gil) Jorja Fox (Sara) and Wallace Langham (Hodges). Whereas Petersen, Fox and Langham will be series regulars in the new iteration, Guilfoyle is set to guest star in just two episodes, Deadline reports.

Guilfoyle appeared in the first 14 seasons of CSI, exiting ahead of the 15th and final season.

The new crop of CSIs, meanwhile, will be played by Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights, Kingdom), Paula Newsome (Chicago Med, Barry), Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth) and Mandeep Dhillon (After Life). Additionally, Jamie McShane (SEAL Team) will recur.

The official logline for CSI: Vegas, which will debut this fall on CBS, is as follows: “Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

The new CSI — which is being viewed as a potential ongoing series vs. a limited one — was initially slated to premiere last fall, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the original CSI‘s 2000 launch. The coronavirus pandemic, however, delayed those plans.