Run the World Renewed for Season 2; Rachelle Williams Is New Showrunner

Starz will continue to Run the World, renewing the freshman comedy for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, the series is welcoming Rachelle Williams — whose credits include Love Life, mixed-ish and Survivor’s Remorse — as its new showrunner, executive-producing alongside Yvette Lee Bowser and series creator Leigh Davenport.

“Run the World has been so passionately embraced by our audience and we are thrilled to bring fans another season,” Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks for Starz, said in a statement. “Our incredibly talented cast and executive producers Yvette and Leigh are set to return, and we’re excited to welcome Rachelle back into the Starz family leading as showrunner and executive producer.”

For the uninitiated, Run the World “follows a group of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women — fiercely loyal best friends — who live, work and play in Harlem,” per the official logline. “As they strive for world domination, they each navigate career highs and lows, hookups and heartbreaks that causes them to re-evaluate who they are and where they are going. At its core, it’s an authentic and unapologetic show about enviable friendship and not only surviving but thriving together.”

The series stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop and Tosin Morohunfola. Notable Season 1 guest stars included Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Jay Walker and Tonya Pinkins.

TVLine spoke with Bordeaux after the show’s first season finale. Looking ahead to the future, she said, “I’m excited to see how [Ella] explores life from a place of feeling like, ‘Okay, now my confidence is coming back and I’m in my creative space again.'”

Run the World wrapped its first season on July 11. This leaves Blindspotting (which ended Season 1 on Aug. 8) and Girlfriend Experience (Season 3 finale aired on June 20) as Starz’s only scripted originals awaiting renewal.

TVLine’s Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Run the World‘s renewal. Your hopes for Season 2? Drop ’em in a comment below.