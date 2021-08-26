The Conners Sets Live Premiere for Season 4, Unveils Puzzling New Poster

Lanford is going live again. The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

ABC on Thursday announced that the cast of The Conners will perform Season 4’s Sept. 22 premiere live for both the East and West Coasts. This marks the veteran sitcom’s second live episode, following Season 2’s New Hampshire Primary-themed event.

This time around, viewers will have the opportunity to “guest-star” alongside their favorite blue-collar family. The “You Can Be a Conner” sweepstakes, which launched Thursday, offers fans the chance to win a virtual appearance. Per ABC, “a Conner family member will call each lucky sweepstakes winner for a live conversation regarding how they deal with some of the same life issues that the Conners navigate on a daily basis.”

What’s more, the network has unveiled the key art for Season 4, which sees DJ, Becky, Dan, Jackie and Darlene as puzzle pieces, seated on the Conners’ iconic couch. The tagline reads, “Still putting the pieces together.”

In other Conners news, ABC has confirmed that Fred Savage will appear in the Oct. 13 episode, presumably reprising his Season 3 role as Darlene’s therapist. That same night, the network’s Wednesday comedy block will pay homage to the original Wonder Years, with Dan Lauria (aka Jack Arnold) set to guest-star on The Goldbergs (at 8 pm), and Danica McKellar (Winnie Cooper) confirmed to appear on Home Economics (at 9:30). The Wonder Years reboot, meanwhile, will feature a nod to the original series’ iconic theme song (at 8:30).

As previously reported, Season 4 will see the addition of Seinfeld vet Jason Alexander, who will guest-star in two episodes as Pastor Phil, a speaker at Becky’s Alcoholics Anonymous meeting who offers “spiritual guidance” to Darlene.

The Conners Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 (at 9/8c). Are you looking forward to another live episode?