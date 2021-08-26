Leverage: Redemption Reveals Date, Casting News for Back Half of Season 1

The con will be back on this October, when Leverage: Redemption releases the back half of its season on IMDb TV. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back

In the amusing-ish video above, the cast reveals that the second batch of eight episodes will be released on Friday, Oct. 8, thus concluding the revival’s 16-episode freshman run.

Series vet Aldis Hodge, who juggled the revival with other commitments, returns as Hardison in one of the upcoming episodes.

It was also announced on Thursday that the guest stars on tap for Episodes 9-16 include Gotham alum Drew Powell — reprising his role as Jack Hurley from TNT’s original Leverage series — Ben Thompson (Coronation Street), Joanna Cassidy (Body of Proof), Jon Fletcher (The Messengers) and Brianna Brown (Devious Maids).

They join the previously reported James Marsters (Angel, get details), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: TNG, watch a sneak peek) and Andrea Navedo (Jane the Virgin), the latter of whom will continue her arc as U.S. Marshal Maria Shipp.

Original cast member Beth Riesgraf, who plays Parker, directed two of the upcoming episodes: the midseason opener, titled “The Bucket Job” and guest-starring Burton, and “The Great Train Job,” which involves a crooked green energy innovator and an old-fashioned train heist.

