Shark Tank Adds Kevin Hart, a 'Dragon' and 2 Other Guest Sharks for Season 13

Kevin Hart will take a dip in Shark-infested waters this fall.

The actor/investor/entrepreneur is one of four new guest Sharks joining Season 13 of ABC’s Shark Tank (premiering Friday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c), the network announced Thursday. He’ll appear in various episodes throughout the 2021-22 season, alongside Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

The three other guest Sharks include Peter Jones, the sole remaining original Dragon on BBC’s Dragons’ Den (aka the UK version of Shark Tank); Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS; and Nirav Tolia, co-founder of Nextdoor.

Daniel Lubetzky, who appeared as a guest Shark throughout Seasons 11 and 12, will also return for Season 13.

Shark Tank has welcomed nearly two-dozen guest Sharks over the years. In addition to Lubetzky, investors have included Charles Barkley, Sara Blakely, Richard Branson, Troy Carter, John Paul DeJoria, Jeff Foxworthy, Bethenny Frankel, Matt Higgins, Ashton Kutcher, Katrina Lake, Blake Mycoskie, Rohan Oza, Alex Rodriguez, Chris Sacca, Maria Sharapova, Jamie Siminoff, Kendra Scott, Steve Tisch, Alli Webb, Anne Wojcicki and Nick Woodman.

In addition to his forthcoming guest stint on Shark Tank, Hart headlines the Quibi-turned-Roku comedy series Die Hart (which was recently renewed for Season 2), and hosts the Peacock talk show Hart to Heart (which releases new episodes every Thursday).

Are you looking forward to seeing how Hart does in the Tank, up against the likes of Mark, Lori and the delightfully pretentious Mr. Wonderful? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.