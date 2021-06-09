TVLine Items: Bachelor in Paradise Guest Hosts, ODAAT Reunion and More

In the wake of Chris Harrison’s departure, Bachelor in Paradise has lined up several guest hosts:actor Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), singer Lance Bass and rapper Lil Jon, our sister site Variety reports. As previously announced, comedian David Spade will also step in as a guest host during the summer season.

The news comes following the announcement that the Bachelor franchise’s longtime host, Harrison, is permanently stepping down from ABC’s reality dating empire after nearly 20 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” Harrison wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Harrison first found himself in hot water back in February, when he defended The Bachelor Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was spotted in photos from a 2018 Antebellum party.

* One Day at a Time vet Todd Grinnell will co-star in ODAAT co-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett’s Amazon Prime romantic comedy series With Love, our sister site Deadline reports. Also joining the show are Rome Flynn (How to Get Away With Murder), Isis King (When They See Us) and Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

* The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has tapped Jon Stewart as its first in-studio guest on Monday, June 14.

* Ana Villafañe (Younger, New Amsterdam) has joined NBC’s sequel series comedy pilot Night Court as an assistant district attorney, per Deadline.

* Showtime has acquired worldwide rights to The One and Only Dick Gregory, a documentary that unpacks the career of the activist, pop-culture icon and thought leader who “changed the lives of millions across the world through constant disruption and awareness.” Following a world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month, it will bow on Showtime on Sunday, July 4 at 9/8c.

* Roku has renewed Kevin Hart’s comedy action series Die Hart for Season 2, to be titled Die Harter.

* Amazon Prime has released a trailer for Making the Cut Season 2, premiering Friday, July 16:

