Big Sky: John Carroll Lynch Confirmed to Return for Season 2 — But How?

Big Sky has already added plenty of new faces for Season 2 — but it will also welcome back a very familiar one.

John Carroll Lynch, who played Montana state trooper Rick Legarski on the ABC drama’s first season, confirmed on Thursday that he’ll be back for the show’s second season. The news came during Big Sky‘s virtual Q&A at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, but Lynch didn’t answer the obvious question: With Legarski — spoiler alert! — having died at his wife’s hand in Season 1, in what capacity will the actor be back?

It seems likely that Lynch could play Legarski’s twin brother, who was mentioned but never seen in the first season. Lynch also narrates a new teaser for Season 2, embedded above, and he notably delivers the line, “It’s like my brother always used to say: If you come to Big Sky, you’ll never leave.” (Plus, after Legarski’s death in Season 1, Lynch told TVLine, “I have a feeling there will be no more flashbacks” that involve his original character.)

Elsewhere in Season 2, Cassie and Jenny will reunite to investigate a car wreck outside Helena, Montana, but they discover the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. “As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers,” the logline reads.

New cast members for the sophomore run include Logan Marshall-Green (Quarry), Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos), Madelyn Kientz (Walker), Troy Johnson (On My Block), Lola Reid (Barkskins), Jeremy Ray Taylor (It), T.V. Carpio (The Client List) and Arturo Del Puerto (For All Mankind).

Big Sky returns Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10/9c. Happy to hear Lynch will be back in some form? Tell us below!