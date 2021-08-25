TV Ratings: Supergirl Returns Steady, Fantasy Island Stabilizes in Week 3

In the latest TV show ratings, Supergirl resumed its farewell run, after a three-and-a-half month hiatus, with 560,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating — up in audience from its midseason finale while steady in the demo. (Read recap.) Fall Calendar Is Here!

Opening The CW’s night, Stargirl (620K/0.1, read recap) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere:

NBC | America’s Got Talent (6.6 mil/0.8) dipped week-to-week yet still tied for the Tuesday demo win and dominated the night in viewers. College Bowl (2.5 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.7 mil/0.8) slipped from its Monday outing but tied AGT for the nightly demo win. The Ultimate Surfer (1.3 mil/0.4) ticked up in the demo from its soft Monday debut.

FOX | LEGO Masters (1.4 mil/0.5) was steady and Fantasy Island (1.6 mil/0.3) stabilized in Week 3.

