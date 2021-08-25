TVLine Items: GoT Vet Is AMC's Vampire, Condor Premiere and More

Game of Thrones vet Jacob Anderson is sinking his teeth into a bloody new role: The actor will star in AMC’s Interview With the Vampire series as the titular vamp Louis, our sister site Variety reports.

In the Anne Rice novels, Louis de Pointe du Lac relates the story of his life to a reporter, in particular how he was turned into a vampire and then mentored by Lestat de Lioncourt (played by Sam Reid in the series). Louis was portrayed by Brad Pitt in the 1994 feature film.

Anderson costarred as Grey Worm for six seasons on HBO’s Game of Thrones and will next be seen on the upcoming season of Doctor Who. The actor’s other TV credits include Broadchurch and Episodes.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Condor Season 2 will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9/8c on Epix. The action thriller starring Max Irons previously aired on AT&T’s now-defunct Audience Network.

* The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 has cast LaMonica Garrett (the Arrowverse) as the right hand of Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan (played by Sam Elliott), while Isabel May (Alexa and Katie) will portray the eldest daughter of John and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill), our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Resident has tapped Stephen Wallem (Nurse Jackie) to recur during Season 5 as a legally blind man who is brought to the hospital after being involved in a car accident, per Deadline.

* HBO Max has picked up the limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh (The Knick) and writer Ed Solomon (the Now You See Me movies). In the drama, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

* The comedy showcase Ilana Glazer Presents: Comedy on Earth will air Friday, Sept. 10 at 11/10c on Comedy Central; watch a promo:

* AMC+ has released a trailer for Kin, an Irish gang drama starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and premiering Thursday, Sept. 9:

