Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg to Host Peacock Competition Baking It

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg are cooking up a holiday treat: The two SNL alums have signed on to host the Peacock cooking competition Baking It, TVLine has learned.

From the creators of the NBC crafting competition Making It and executive-produced by Amy Poehler, Baking It will see eight pairs of home bakers join Rudolph and Samberg at their “winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions,” per the official description. The baking teams will compete in themed challenges for a shot at a cash prize and see their baked goodies judged by a panel of four opinionated grandmothers and veteran bakers.

The six-episode holiday series “will be a heartfelt and joyful celebration of the time of year when people come together to honor their traditions, while also indulging in excessive baked goods.” The series was first announced in May; no premiere date has been set.

In addition to her years on SNL, Rudolph has appeared as Judge Gen on NBC’s The Good Place and starred alongside Fred Armisen on the Amazon dramedy Forever. She also voices Connie the Hormone Monstress on the Netflix animated comedy Big Mouth. Samberg is currently starring in the eighth and final season of his NBC cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

