TVLine Items: Netflix's He-Man Series Premiere, Gilpin Gets Gaslit and More

Kevin Smith is bringing He-Man back to TV this summer: Netflix’s animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, showrun by Smith and featuring Chris Wood (Supergirl) as the voice of He-Man, will debut with Part 1 (consisting of five episodes) on Friday, July 23.

“After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor (Mark Hamill), Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered,” reads the official synopsis. “And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.” The voice cast also includes Lena Headey (as Evil-Lyn), Liam Cunningham (as Man-At-Arms), Alicia Silverstone (as Queen Marlena), Justin Long (as Roboto), Jason Mewes (as Stinkor) and Kevin Conroy (as Mer-Man), among others.

Get a first look at Prince Adam/He-Man above.

* Betty Gilpin (GLOW) has joined Starz’s Watergate drama Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. She’ll play Mo Dean, the wife of White House Counsel John Dean (Dan Stevens).

* Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time) will star opposite Harold Perrineau in Epix’s contemporary sci-fi horror series From, our sister site Deadline reports.

* NBCUniversal’s Joe Exotic miniseries, which was previously set to air on NBC, USA Network and Peacock, will now be exclusive to Peacock, THR reports. As previously reported, John Cameron Mitchell (Shrill) and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) are set to star as the notorious Tiger King and his rival, Carole Baskin.

* Peacock is expanding its unscripted slate with spinoffs of established franchises, including Baking It, a holiday-themed offshoot of Making It, from executive producer Amy Poehler; Top Chef Family Style, a new culinary competition; Below Deck Down Under, which will film in Australia; and American Ninja Warrior Junior, which is making the leap to streaming after airing its first two seasons on Universal Kids.

* Thirty former Quibi originals will be rebranded as Roku Originals and released Thursday, May 20 on The Roku Channel — free of charge: #FreeRayshawn, About Face, Bad Ideas with Adam Devine, Barkitechture, Big Rad Wolf, Blackballed, Centerpiece, Chrissy’s Court, Cup of Joe, Die Hart, Dishmantled, Dummy, Fight Like a Girl, Flipped, The Fugitive, Gayme Show, Iron Sharpens Iron, Last Looks, Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand, Most Dangerous Game, Murder House Flip, Murder Unboxed, Nightgowns, Prodigy, Punk’d, Reno 911!, Royalties, Shape of Pasta, Thanks a Million and You Ain’t Got These.

