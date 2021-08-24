Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fall TV 2021: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports.

Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever imagined, reconnecting with the ‘porch’ folks she never felt a part of and falling in love for the first time with the train wreck of a mother who is no longer alive.”

Pressly will executive-produce, alongside McMartin (who will pen the pilot) and Aaron Kaplan (The Neighborhood).

Pressly joined Mom in Season 2, when she was introduced as alcoholic socialite Jill Kendall. In the May 13 series finale, an expectant Jill wed her on-again/off-again boyfriend Andy (played by Will Sasso; read post mortem).

Prior to Mom, Pressly had a recurring role on fellow Chuck Lorre sitcom Two and a Half Men, on which McMartin served as a writer and co-producer. Before that, she starred opposite Jason Lee on the NBC series My Name Is Earl; her part as Earl’s ex-wife Joy Turner earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2007.

