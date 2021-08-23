Succession: HBO (Sorta) Announces Premiere Date for Delayed Season 3

Succession fans, the show’s highly anticipated return is in sight: The Roy family will be back for Season 3 this October, HBO announced via social media on Monday. The cabler stopped short of revealing a specific premiere date within October, however.

As previously reported, the drama’s “civil war”-themed third season (delayed nearly a year due to COVID) will welcome Oscar winner Adrian Brody as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the skirmish for ownership of Waystar. Plus, Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood) will recur as Lukas Matsson, a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO, while Hope Davis (Your Honor) will appear in a multi-episode arc as Sandi Furness, daughter to Logan Roy’s long-time rival Sandy Furness (played by Larry Pine).

Other new cast additions include Sanaa Lathan (The Affair) as Lisa Arthur, a well-connected New York lawyer; Linda Emond (Lodge 49, Madam Secretary) as a senior White House aide; and South Korean singer/actress Jihae as a high-powered PR consultant.

The drama has also promoted the following actors to series regulars for Season 3: Justine Lupe (who plays Willa), David Rasche (Waystar CFO Karl Muller) and Fisher Stevens (Waystar crisis manager Hugo Baker).

For a sneak peek at the newcomers and Kendall’s war against Logan, check out the previously released teaser trailer here.

Succession fans, are you already setting your season pass for Season 3? 

