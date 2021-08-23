TVLine Items: Insecure's Final Premiere, Dangerous Game Renewed and More

HBO will be feeling Insecure this fall: The comedy’s fifth and final season is slated to premiere this October, the premium cabler has announced.

In January, creator/star Issa Rae told our sister site Deadline, “Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end. We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

In other HBO scheduling news, Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for Season 11 in October.

* Roku has renewed Most Dangerous Game for Season 2, with Christoph Waltz reprising his role and David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy) joining the cast as Victor Suero, “a down-on-his-luck fighter, who will do anything to protect his sister.”

* Fred Armisen (Portlandia) and Samba Schutte (Sunnyside) will recur on the upcoming HBO Max pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, exec-produced by Taika Waititi (who will also costar as Blackbeard).

* Facebook Watch has renewed the talk show Peace of Mind With Taraji, hosted by Taraji P. Henson and her best friend Tracie Jade, the executive director of Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.

* British comedian Michael McIntyre will host NBC’s upcoming game show The Wheel, premiering in 2022. McIntyre also emcees the UK version.

* Netflix has released a teaser for Maid, a new drama starring Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon, The Leftovers) and Nick Robinson (A Teacher), premiering Friday, Oct. 1:

