All Rise Twist! Cancelled CBS Drama May Get New Life at OWN (Report)

All Rise‘s court may be back in session! Warner Bros. TV, which produced the cancelled CBS legal drama, is in very early negotiations with OWN for a possible third season, our sister site Deadline reports.

While talks have not yet reached the final stage and nothing is official yet, Warner Bros. TV is taking steps to secure the cast, whose options expired at the end of June. Negotiations have begun with series lead Simone Missick, while other cast members — including Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho and J. Alex Brinson — have been approached.

CBS axed All Rise in May after just two seasons, which were somewhat marred by the firing of creator/co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood this winter following an additional investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct. Spottiswood first came under fire when several writers of color exited during Season 1 over the series’ depiction of race and gender. Co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence took over as the series’ sole showrunner.

The drama series followed the professional and personal lives of a group of judges, prosecutors and public defenders in Los Angeles. Simone Missick headlined the show as Judge Lola Carmichael, with Wilson Bethel as her best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan. The cast also included Marg Helgenberger as Lola’s superior, Judge Lisa Benner; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky. The Season 2 ensemble expanded with the series-regular promotions of Lindsey Gort as defense attorney/Mark’s girlfriend Amy Quinn, Audrey Corsa as DA’s office clerk Samantha Powell and Reggie Lee as Head DDA Thomas Choi.

All Rise fans, are you crossing your fingers for a surprise resurrection at OWN?