Never Have I Ever Renewed for Season 3

Never Have I Ever… gotten a Season 3 until now! Netflix has renewed the coming-of-age comedy from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the streamer announced as part of its presentation during the virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday.

The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian American teenage girl juggling high school, boys, friends and grief. As Season 2 — which debuted July 15 — came to a close, Devi told popular jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida (played by Darren Barnet) that if he doesn’t want to be her boyfriend in public, he no longer gets to make out with her in private. But Paxton surprised her, showing up at the school dance to take their relationship public. At the same time, Devi’s other love interest, academic rival Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), learned that Devi had been all-in with him, but her friends talked her into going after Paxton instead.

In addition to Ramakrishnan, Barnet and Lewison, the returning cast includes Poorna Jagannathan (as Devi’s mother Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar), Richa Moorjani (as Devi’s cousin Kamala), and Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young (as Devi’s best friends Fabiola and Eleanor, respectively). John McEnroe will continue to provide narration.

“We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” Kaling and Fisher said in a joint statement.

