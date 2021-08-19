Big Sky: Sopranos' Jamie-Lynn Sigler and 6 Others Join Season 2 Cast

Big Sky? Big cast.

On the heels of Janina Gavankar being added to the ABC drama’s Season 2 cast (and in addition to a pair of series regular promotions), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) is among another seven new faces joining the mix. Who's In? Who's Out? Fall TV's Big Casting Moves

As noted by our sister site Deadline, the big mystery opening Season 2 involves a car wreck that happens just outside of Helena, Montana — and the circumstances surrounding it. As reported earlier this week, Sleepy Hollow‘s Gavankar will play Ren, a woman with ties to the car wreck and who thus has hard questions about it. As that mystery plays out, it will draw in a “band of unsuspecting teens.”

Per Deadline, Sigler will play Tonya, a diner waitress who retains Cassie and Jenny to locate her suddenly MIA boyfriend.

On the aforementioned “teens” front, Madelyn Kientz (Walker‘s Ruby) has been cast as Max, a babysitter used by single mom Cassie; Troy Johnson (On My Block) will play Harper, Max’s daring BFF; and Lola Reid (NatGeo’s Barkskins) will play Max and Harper’s friend Madison.

Lastly, Jeremy Ray Taylor (It), T.V. Carpio (The Client List) and Arturo Del Puerto (For All Mankind) will respectively play Madison’s older brother Bridger, Max’s mother Rachel, and Rachel’s bad boy beau T-Lock.

Big Sky is moving to Thursdays at 10/9c this fall, premiering Sept. 30.

