TVLine Items: ACM Awards Move to Amazon, The Circle Premiere and More

The Academy of Country Music Awards have found a new home at Amazon Prime, which will exclusively stream the 57th ceremony in 2022.

“We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music,” Amazon Studios co-head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be live-streamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both entertain and innovate for our audience.”

The ACM Awards have aired on CBS since 1998, but the Eye network reportedly balked at the $22 million price tag to continue hosting, in the wake of declining ratings, per The Wrap.

* The Circle will return for Season 3 on Wednesday, Sept. 8 on Netflix.

* Hank Azaria (Brockmire) will play Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Showtime anthology Super Pumped, the first season of which chronicles the rise of Uber, our sister site Variety reports.

* Hulu has released a trailer for the PEN15 animated special, titled “Jacuzzi” and premiering Friday, Aug. 27:

* Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for its Foundation adaptation, premiering Friday, Sept. 24:

