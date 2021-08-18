Wool: Tim Robbins Joins Apple TV+'s Series Adaptation of Novel Trilogy

RELATED STORIES Dystopian Drama Wool Gets Apple TV+ Adaptation Starring Rebecca Ferguson

Apple TV+’s Wool adaptation has added an Oscar winner to its ranks: Tim Robbins will co-star in the post-apocalyptic drama series, TVLine has learned.

Based on Hugh Howey’s “Silo” trilogy of dystopian novels — Wool, Shift and Dust — the series takes place in a “ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep,” the logline reads. “There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.”

Robbins is set to play Bernard, the Silo’s head of IT. He’ll appear opposite Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), who was previously cast as an independent and hardworking engineer named Juliette. Justified creator Graham Yost will write the Wool scripts, and Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob) will direct; both men will executive-produce alongside Ferguson and Howey.

Though Robbins is best known for his film work — including his Oscar-winning turn in 2003’s Mystic River — he’s racked up several TV credits in recent years, such as Hulu’s Castle Rock and HBO’s Here and Now. He will also co-star in the upcoming Amazon thriller The Power, in which teenage girls all over the world suddenly develop the power to electrocute people.

Wool readers, is Robbins the Bernard you envisioned? Tell us below!