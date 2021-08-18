Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Spinoff: Get Its Peacock Premiere Date and See First Photos

The Peacock streaming service will invite Days of Our Lives fans to venture Beyond Salem on Monday, Sept. 6, when the five-episode spinoff series premieres. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Photos

New episodes of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will be available daily, culminating with the limited series’ finale on Friday, Sept. 10.

Four photos were also released on Wednesday, as seen in the attached photo gallery (click here for direct access).

Days alum-turned-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna headlines the offshoot, reprising her role as Billie Reed, while fellow Days vet Eileen Davidson will also appear in the spinoff (presumably in the role of Kristen DiMera, though Peacock is confirming nothing).

Peacock also announced that Christie Clark (as Carrie), Austin Peck (Austin), Thaao Penghlis (André), Leann Hunley (Anna), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Chandler Massey (Will) and Zachary Atticus Tinker (Sonny) will be a part of the spinoff. They join previously announced cast members Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani).

Per the official logline, the Beyond Salem action will take place over a long weekend as “John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.

Current Days head writer Ron Carlivati will helm Beyond Salem alongside EP Ken Corday and co-executive producer Albert Alarr.