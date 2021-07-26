Days of Our Lives Spinoff Beyond Salem Ordered at Peacock; Lisa Rinna Returns as Billie in 5-Episode Limited Series

Here’s a soap-worthy twist: The Days of Our Lives franchise is expanding.

Peacock on Monday announced that it has ordered Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a five-episode limited series spinoff of the venerable NBC sudser. Days alum-turned-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is set to headline the offshoot, reprising her role as Billie Reed. She will appear opposite Days vets Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John) and James Reynolds (Abe). Days of Our Lives' 10 Best Characters Ever, Ranked

Other current Days cast members taking part in the spinoff are Jackée Harry (Paulina), Victoria Konefal (Ciara) Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani). A Peacock rep teases that “additional beloved characters” will turn up in the new series.

Rinna has played Billie on and off since 1992. She most recently appeared in 2018.

Read on for the official logline for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem…

Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only Days of our Lives can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.

Current Days head writer Ron Carlivati shepherd Beyond Salem alongside EP Ken Corday and co-executive producer Albert Alarr.

News of the spinoff comes on the (relative) heels of the mother ship’s two-season renewal at NBC.