The Crown: See Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles in Season 5 Photos

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West are officially British royalty.

Netflix has released two new photos from The Crown‘s forthcoming fifth season, featuring Debicki (The Night Manager) and West (The Affair) as the next iterations of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Debicki and West will respectively succeed Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor in the roles, both of whom snagged Emmy nominations this year for Lead Actress and Lead Actor in a Drama. The recent fourth season also brought in acting nods for Olivia Colman (as Queen Elizabeth II), Gillian Anderson (as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher), Helena Bonham Carter (as Princess Margaret), Emerald Fennell (as Camilla Parker Bowles) and Tobias Menzies (as Prince Philip), as well as a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

Last month, the streamer gave us our first look at Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, while Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) will take over as Prince Philip and Princess Margaret for Season 5. Additionally, Elementary‘s Jonny Lee Miller will portray John Major, who served as prime minister and leader of the U.K.’s Conservative party from 1990 to 1997.

Production on The Crown‘s fifth and penultimate season began in July, but there is not currently a timetable for its release.

Scroll down to see Debicki and West’s Crown debuts, then drop a comment with your thoughts on their transformations!