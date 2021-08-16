For Life Fails to Find New Home for Season 3 After Cancellation at ABC

For Life‘s cancellation sentence has been upheld.

Seven weeks after IMDb TV struck a deal to stream Seasons 1 and 2 of the cancelled ABC legal drama, with the prospect of perhaps seeing decent enough numbers to merit a Season 3 “rescue,” sources confirm for TVLine that Amazon’s free streaming service has instead passed on the pick-up.

For Life‘s second season on ABC averaged 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.35 demo rating (in Live+Same Day Numbers), dropping 28 and 38 percent from its freshman run. Out of the eight dramas that ABC aired last TV season, it landed at the bottom in both measures.

Following the show’s axing back in May, series lead Nicholas Pinnock made it clear to fans that he wasn’t angry with ABC for its decision. “I am in no way bitter with ABC for not renewing For Life for a third season,” he tweeted, adding that ABC was “nothing but supportive of our show, and has championed it from the start.” 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

However, he added. “Sadly, the live audience numbers didn’t reflect and equal the social media attention… The catch-up numbers were really good, but that doesn’t fit the model of a network show.”

Similarly, it was reported today that ABC’s one-and-done Rebel also fell short of earning a save by IMDb TV, and is now 100-percent cancelled.