For Life Star to Fans: 'I Won't Have You Bad-Mouthing ABC' About Cancellation

For Life star Nicholas Pinnock has a message for fans reeling from the show's cancellation after two seasons: Don't blame ABC.

In the wake of the legal drama’s axing on Friday, Pinnock — who starred as incarcerated legal champion Aaron Wallace in the series — took to Twitter early Saturday to identify the real culprit behind For Life‘s untimely demise (i.e. the show’s soft ratings).

“I am in no way bitter with ABC for not renewing For Life for a third season,” the actor wrote. “ABC has been nothing but supportive of our show, and has championed it from the start. So I won’t have you bad-mouthing them. I can tell you firsthand how great they have been to me and to our show.

“Sadly, the live audience numbers didn’t reflect and equal the social media attention,” he continued. “The catch-up numbers were really good, but that doesn’t fir the model of a network show.”

For Life ended its sophomore run in late February as ABC’s lowest-rated drama; its season finale drew just 1.7 million viewers.

Pinnock went on to confirm reports that ABC Signature, the studio behind the show, intends to shop For Life around to other potential suitors. “If we do manage to secure another home for [For Life] … I can promise you we will continue to make a show that is beyond worthy of your time and engagement,” he vowed, before once again expressing gratitude to ABC “for two really powerful seasons, and for giving us life to explore this journey and a home for an audience to visit us in.”