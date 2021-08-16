Field of Dreams Series Adaptation From Mike Schur Ordered at Peacock

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Fox's 'Field of Dreams' Coverage Delivers a 16-Year MLB High

If Mike Schur builds it, Peacock will come.

The Parks and Recreation and Good Place creator is behind a small-screen adaptation of Field of Dreams, which was ordered straight to series at the streamer on Monday.

Schur will write and executive-produce the project, which plans to “reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved,” per the official description. Other EPs include David Miner, who has worked on other Schur series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Master of None, and Lawrence Gordon, who served as a producer on the original Field of Dreams movie.

“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

Field of Dreams, which was itself adapted from W.P. Kinsella’s novel Shoeless Joe, starred Kevin Costner as farmer Ray Kinsella, who builds a baseball field on his land after hearing a mysterious voice that urges him to do so. And the film is having a bit of a moment: Earlier this month, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played at the Dyersville, Iowa, field where the movie was shot, marking the first MLB game ever played in that state.

Fox’s coverage of the event — which featured an appearance from Costner — averaged 5.9 million total viewers, the largest audience for a regular-season game on any network since 2005.

